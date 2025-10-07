E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Minister reviews facilities at SZH

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:15am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal and Federal Secretary Health Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh visited the Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), Lahore, to review medical facilities, patient care standards, and ongoing development projects aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery.

During the visit, Executive Director/Chairman Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Dr Akbar Hussain briefed the officials about various ongoing initiatives, including the expansion of specialised units, the adoption of digital health record systems, and programmes designed to improve patient experience and operational efficiency.

The minister inspected the emergency department, intensive care units, and various wards, and interacted with doctors, nurses, and patients to obtain first hand feedback on the quality of medical care and services being provided.

Further, he discussed all employee-related issues with different cadres of paramedics, emphasising the importance of addressing staff concerns to ensure smooth hospital operations and improved patient care.

During his interaction, Syed Mustafa Kamal highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the public health sector through upgraded infrastructure, modern equipment, and enhanced training for healthcare professionals.

The minister appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the hospital administration and staff, assuring them of continued government support to address operational challenges and resource needs.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

