Qasim Gilani accuses Punjab of ‘confrontation’ against PPP

LAHORE: PPP MNA Ali Qasim Gilani has accused the Punjab government of starting a ‘confrontation’ against his party to deflect the public attention from the extensive flood damages in the province.

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema and other party leaders on Monday, Gilani asserted that the Punjab government now considered the PPP, not the PTI, its primary political rival.

He stressed the importance of south Punjab, warning, “If Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan are not considered a part of Punjab, we will not talk”.

The MNA from Multan strongly condemned, what he termed, the crossing of ‘many red lines’ by the Punjab government, including the alleged use of derogatory language against the First Lady of Pakistan.

While acknowledging that he and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had previously praised the Punjab relief team in Muzaffargarh, Ali Qasim Gilani stated that the party would not tolerate hate-mongering propaganda against its leadership and reserved the right to respond.

The PPP MNA signaled the party’s discontent within the coalition, declaring that they ‘are not obligated to praise the PML-N or the Punjab government’. He hinted at a potential shift, stating the party was accustomed to ‘kicking big chairs’ and would await the decision of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) at the end of the current month on whether the party remains in government or moves to the opposition benches.

Mr Gilani challenged Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari’s criticism, asking how many press conferences were held by the minister before Sept 25. He detailed the PPP’s on-the-ground efforts, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visits to Kasur and Multan, and the distribution of Rs70m worth of tents and providing 500 meals daily.

“We are not taught the politics of hatred and division,” he stated.

He criticised the provincial government for allegedly withdrawing the tents and cots provided to flood victims. He alleged that the destruction in Jalalpur Pirwala was due to the government incompetence rather than a natural disaster alone. He also lamented the refusal to accept the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) data for offering relief to the flood victims and the slow pace of the flood survey, which was denying aid to the genuinely needy, especially widows on tenant land.

Mr Cheema echoed the sentiments, criticising the Punjab government for failing to take stakeholders into confidence regarding aid and for a ‘kindergarten-like attitude’. He also challenged the information minister to a debate on the various flood relief and farmer-related issues.

