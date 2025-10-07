Five booked on charges of illegal kidney transplant

RAWALPINDI: The police registered a case against two doctors, including a lady doctor and four other suspects who were allegedly suspects in an illegal kidney transplant of a brick kiln labourer in the limits of Chaklala police.

Police report suggested that the accused involved in the illegal kidney transplant case took a labourer with them on the pretext of work and removed his kidney. It emerged when he went to a doctor for pain, who informed him that his one kidney had been removed, on which police registered a case on the statement of the affected labourer.

According to Zain Ali, they boarded him in a black car in which the driver had already been seated.

They both gave him juice, and he and the doctor also drank the juice. After drinking it, he fainted. He further said that five days later, he regained consciousness and found himself in an injured state.

He added in the FIR that he had severe pain in a wound on the left side of his stomach.

When he saw it, another suspect told him that he had fallen.

He further said in the FIR that after his family had taken him to a doctor in Lahore for treatment of his injury, the doctor informed him that one of his kidneys had been removed after an operation. After his treatment was completed, he sought the police’s help through his lawyer.

As his medical examination was conducted, the police registered a case on Saturday on the complaint of Zain Ali and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025