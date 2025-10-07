Over 40 capital police officials injured during recent AJK stand off, 21 hospitalised in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Over 40 officials of the capital police sustained injuries during recent clashes with protesters in Azad Kashmir, with 21 of them requiring hospitalisation.

Police officials told Dawn that the personnel sustained stab wounds, open wounds, fractures, head and other injuries.

Constable Saeedullah, a member of the security squad of IGP Islamabad, sustained a spinal disc fracture. Additionally, Constable Zeeshan Ali, stationed at the Industrial Area police station, suffered a fracture in his left arm while Constable Hidayatullah of the Sabzi Mandi police station sustained a fracture in his right arm.

Others suffered injuries to various parts of their bodies, including the head, arms, back, legs and shoulders. All had open wounds and were bleeding.

Assistant Commissioner of Dhirkot Amjid Qadir was also brought to Islamabad for medical treatment after sustaining a stab wound to his hip. All injured officials are admitted to the surgical ward of Pims.

Contingents were deployed at various locations across Azad Kashmir during protest; mostly faced resistance in Mirpur

Meanwhile, the police personnel sent to AJK returned to Islamabad on Sunday after completing law and order duties. The officials and officers were scheduled to resume duty in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

The first police contingent, comprising over 1,000 officials and officers, was sent to Azad Kashmir in September along with anti-riot gear.

Another contingent, comprising over 850 personnel, was dispatched the next day but got stuck in Jhelum for a day due to the road closure at Mangla leading to Mirpur. This contingent later reached Mirpur on September 27.

A third contingent, consisting of 1,000 officials, was also deployed to AJK as reinforcement in response to the scheduled September 29 lockdown call issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee in support of their 28-point charter of demands.

The capital police contingents were deployed at various locations across AJK. They faced significant resistance in Mirpur during the protests, and most of the injuries occurred during clashes there.

During the confrontations, protesters reportedly snatched police uniforms, anti-riot gear and other official equipment from personnel.

The contingents were drawn from various divisions and units of the capital police, including police stations, and were supervised by a deputy inspector general of police, four senior superintendents of police and six superintendents.

As a result, only a few personnel remained at police stations in Islamabad, which hampered routine operations, including case registration, investigations and public dealings.

A police officer revealed that there were reports of dozens of police personnel abandoning their duties in AJK and returning to Islamabad despite being deployed there for law and order operations.

There were also connectivity issues in AJK with no mobile signal or internet access, which hindered communication. As a result, platoon and team leaders were asked to submit reports on the issue and identify the personnel who were absent from duty.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025