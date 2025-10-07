Body of Belgian tourist killed in road accident repatriated

RAWALPINDI: The body of a Belgian tourist, who died in a road traffic accident in Rawalpindi, was transported from the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to Islamabad International Airport for repatriation to his home country on Monday.

Cornelis Frederik Maurice, 55, was on a 90-day tourist visa to Pakistan issued on August 19. He was hit and killed by an unidentified motorcycle rider near the Police Lines Headquarters on September 30.

After the accident, the police registered an FIR on the complaint of Fayaz Hussain Jaffari, sub-inspector of the Civil Lines police.

He said in the FIR that after receiving the report of a road traffic accident, he reached the DHQ hospital mortuary and found the body of the Belgian national. Quoting Rescue 1122, he said the victim was hit and injured by an unidentified motorcycle rider and later died. The police confiscated his belongings and informed the Belgian embassy in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a dumper at Kahuta on Monday.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025