Policeman martyred in attack on Darra checkpost

KOHAT/PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred in an attack on the Tor Chappar checkpost in Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision of Kohat on Sunday night.

Umer Khan Afridi was on duty when terrorists attacked the post late Sunday night.

The policeman died on the spot, whereas an FC Havaldar, Nawaz Khan, was injured.

The constable’s funeral prayers were offered at the Kohat Police Lines. A gun salute was presented to the deceased by the police officers. Floral wreaths were laid on his coffin.

District police officer Zahidullah Khan and deputy commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud along with other officers also attended the funeral prayers.

Afterwards, his body was taken to Darra Adamkhel where he was laid to rest with full official honors.

A large number of tribal elders, relatives and local policemen attended the burial.

Meanwhile, a police officer was injured in firing when police raided a hideout of proclaimed offenders in Urmar Payan area on the outskirts of the provincial capital, the police said on Monday.

A statement issued by city police said that Irshad Umar, SHO Urmar police station, sustained injuries during the exchange of fire with the outlaws. The police officer was shifted to a hospital immediately.

The statement also said that SSP operations Masood Ahmad visited the site and a search operation was launched in the area.

The police continued raids to arrest the proclaimed offenders who fled the scene.

Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad visited the Lady Reading Hospital and enquired about the injured police officer.

