E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Schools in War Mamund to reopen today

Our Correspondent Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:32am

BAJAUR: The authorities have ordered immediate reopening of public and private educational institutions in the areas of War Mamund tehsil cleared of terrorists.

In a notification issued here on Monday, the education department directed the management of all public and private educational institutions, both boys and girls, in Damadola, Inamkhel, Chinagai, Thani, Biloot, Badan, Dabar, Sewai, and Shinkoot areas to immediately reopen their schools on Tuesday (today) to resume academic activities.

The notification was issued by district education officer Fazal Wahid.

The notification was issued a week after the district administration had ordered the reopening of most of public and private educational institutions in Lowi Mamund tehsil on Sept 29, after declaring these areas cleared of terrorists.

A source in the local education department said on Monday that many educational institutions in these areas, which had been closed for the past two months due to the law and order situation, were yet to resume operations properly.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

