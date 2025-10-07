Committee set up to probe clash outside PHC courtroom

PESHAWAR: The chief justice and other judges of Peshawar High Court on Monday expressed their deep concern and dismay over a recent unpleasant incident on court premises of a scuffle between supporters of an accused police officer and lawyers, saying no leniency should be extended to those found responsible.

The incident took place on Oct 3, after a bench heard petition for pre-arrest bail of a suspended police officer, Syed Behramand Shah, accused of killing a young lawyer Mian Asim Shah during a jirga in Charsadda on Aug 22.

The bench turned down the petition of the accused, who was the then SHO of Charsadda City police station and was suspended later on. Outside the courtroom, the clash took place for which the lawyers held the supporters of the petitioner responsible.

“They (judges) have categorically observed that such incidents are intolerable and that no leniency shall be extended to those found responsible,” states a press release issued by the high court.

It said that a committee was already constituted to inquire into the matter. It added that appropriate remedial and corrective measures should be taken in due course to prevent any recurrence of such like untoward incidents.

“Honourable chief justice and judges have further resolved that the sanctity, dignity and decorum of the high court and its premises shall never be compromised, diminished or undermined under any circumstances,” said the press release.

Lawyers took three persons into custody after that incident. They were later handed over to police and FIR was registered against them. Aminur Rehman and other office-bearers of Peshawar High Court Bar Association claimed that some of their colleagues received injuries in the incident.

It merits a mention that a jirga was in progress in Charsadda to settle a dispute over a drain along Ghani Khan Road when City police station SHO Behramand Shah along with a party reached there.

Family members of the deceased lawyer, Mian Asim Shah, claimed that the SHO got involved in a verbal altercation with the deceased and allegedly opened fire, killing him on the spot. Police claimed that two of their constables received injures during firing.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025