Cleanliness programme inaugurated in Chitral

CHITRAL: Mehtar of Chitral and MPA Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir said that provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has started practical work for welfare of people.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Pak, Saaf and Shafaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” programme in Lower Chitral as a chief guest on Monday. He said that the project was a model worthy of imitation for other provinces.

The MPA said that people-friendly government of PTI started practical work for welfare of people. “This is the vision of party’s founder Imran Khan, who believes in practical work instead of words and speeches,” he added.

He said that the programme would ensure that cleanliness and sanitation work was carried out in all villages in a regular and systematic manner while importance of the initiative increased even more in Chitral, which was a tourist destination.

“Chitral attracts a multitude of tourists for autumn tourism. A tourist is much amused to see clean tourist spots and the initiative will ensure it in distant villages,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Mohammad Hashim Azeem urged sanitation staff to work diligently and make the programme a success. He said that an integrated accountability system would be developed to ensure attendance of staff and discourage truancy and negligence.

Badshah Zada, the senior assistant director of local government and rural development department, said that performance would be reviewed on a daily basis and absenteeism and negligence of staff would not be tolerated at all.

Earlier, Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir inaugurated the programme by cutting a ribbon. He inspected the janitorial staff and auto-rickshaws for garbage collection present on the spot. He ordered deployment of janitorial staff. Faheemul Jalal, the senior assistant engineer of local government, Maqsood Jalal, the assistant director, progress officer Zubair Ali Shah and chairmen of various village councils of Lower Chitral were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025