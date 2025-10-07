Haripur activists complain about lack of health facilities

HARIPUR: Social activists have complained about the successive governments’ failure to ensure the access of residents to the best health services though Haripur is one of the top revenue generating districts.

They vowed to continue their struggle for the upgradation of the local trauma centre to offer all kinds of emergency care.

The activists included Public Forum president Musharraf Hazarvi, senior journalist Irfan Mubarak, social activist Imran Alizai and former naib nazim of the neighbourhood council Haripur city Ishtiaq Ahmed Awan, who run a movement against the referral of patients from Haripur to Abbottabad hospitals.

They told reporters on Monday that the trauma centres in Hayatabad and Haripur were established by the provincial government the same day but the basic right of a fully equipped healthcare facility of 1.4 million residents of Haripur had been ignored even after seven decades.

”We have the largest industrial zone from where both federal and provincial governments collect taxes worth billions of rupees every year but our patients needing emergency treatment in different traumatic conditions are referred to Abbottabad district headquarters or Ayub Medical Complex,” a social activist said. He said a majority of referred patients, particularly those with head and spinal injuries, cardiac arrest and burn wounds died on the way to Abbottabad.

The activists said all mainstream political parties have ruled the country and the province but they ignored the basic needs of Haripur residents in violation of their constitutional right.

They also came down hard on the sitting and previous MPAs and MNAs over failure to ensure modern emergency care for residents.

The activists vowed to continue their struggle until the upgradation of Haripur trauma centre.

Meanwhile, the administration of District Headquarters Hospital Haripur has claimed in a social media message that the trauma centre had witnessed improvement in services.

It added that unlike the past, only a few patients were referred to Abbottabad hospitals.

“Over 97 per cent of Haripur patients were treated locally,” it said.

Meanwhile, a woman has accused seven people of torturing her in the limits of Kot Najibullah police station.

Police quoted the resident of Dingi village as saying that she was at her brother’s house when a family member informed her about the forced entry of some locals into her house.

“When I returned, Waqas and his brother Mohsin along with five to six other men were present there. They used abusive language against me, thrashed me and even pulled my clothes into pieces,” she insisted.

The police booked the accused and began investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025