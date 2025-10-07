E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Anti-polio drive targeting 2.7m children to begin next week in Karachi

APP Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:26am

KARACHI: The upcoming anti-polio vaccination campaign in the city will commence on Oct 13, aiming to immunise 2.7 million children under the age of five.

The campaign, scheduled to run until Oct 19, will involve over 14,000 polio workers and include the distribution of vitamin A supplements to boost immunity.

Chairing a preparatory meeting, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasised the importance of vaccinating children who have previously missed or avoided the polio drops. Special focus will be placed on areas where environmental samples tested positive for the polio virus, including East, West, Malir, Korangi, Central, and South districts.

The administration plans to engage community, social, and religious leaders, as well as teachers, to ensure comprehensive coverage. Deputy and assistant commissioners have been tasked with overseeing the vaccination drive in their respective jurisdictions to achieve 100 per cent coverage.

Mr Naqvi urged parents to cooperate with the campaign to protect their children from the lifelong effects of polio and stressed the commitment of officials to eradicate the disease from the city.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

