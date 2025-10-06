E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Greta among 171 flotilla activists deported from Israel: foreign ministry

Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:42pm

Israel’s foreign ministry has announced that 171 more participants from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, have been deported from Israel to Greece and Slovakia.

“The deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States,” the ministry wrote on X.

The ministry said that all legal rights of all participants were upheld and that their “lies” are part of a planned campaign.

“Don’t believe the fake news they are spreading,” the ministry added. “Attached are photos of Greta and other participants in this PR stunt at the airport before being deported.”

