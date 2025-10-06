PM Shehbaz says Pakistan wants to ‘join hands’ with Malaysia for mutually beneficial projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan wanted to “join hands” with Malaysia for mutually beneficial projects which allowed for expertise from the two countries to come together.

The premier, who is on a state visit to Malaysia, made the remarks while addressing a joint presser alongside Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya.

PM Shehbaz began his media talk by thanking Ibrahim on behalf of the people of Pakistan for extending an exceptionally warm welcome to the visiting delegation and called the country a “second home”.

“This is my first visit to your great country but believe me, ever since we arrived here last night, I [see] familiar faces — very cordial, very warm — as if we have known each other for ages and that stems from sincerity of purpose and very true friendship. It’s like a family reunion,” he said.

“The way you are focused on building your great country into one of the most strong economies in the region and around the globe speaks volumes about your leadership skills, vision, and dynamism,” the premier said.

PM Shebaz said that him and Ibrahim had “very productive discussions” and the two sides had covered a wide range of matters pertaining to bilateral relations and other international matters during a meeting held prior to the joint presser.

“I am very happy that our views converge on almost all important issues,” he said. He further said that the Malaysian premier’s visit to Pakistan last year was memorable in terms of further cementing bilateral relations.

“Today, I am very happy that you have expressed your vision [on] how to build our economic and trade relations, how to promote joint ventures, how to encourage investment […], how we can benefit from your vast experience in technology, artificial intelligence and other areas of economic growth where Malaysia has done remarkably well,” he said, adding that Pakistan stood to benefit from Malaysian experience in these areas.

“Today, I want to make it publicly known that Pakistan wants to join hands with Malaysia, not only to benefit from your experience, but to have joint ventures, mutually beneficial projects, where Malaysian and Pakistani expertise can come together,” he said.

The premier noted that there were 150,000 Pakistanis in Malaysia who were contributing to national building efforts. “I think all this put together gives us great encouragement and hope that we can use this potential and make our economies stronger and moving forward in unison by having win-win benefits,” he said.

He noted that Ibrahim had announced a quota of meat exports from Pakistan to Malaysia worth $200 million. “I am eternally grateful to you […] but let me also make it abundantly clear for our Malaysian importers and officials that this quota of exporting meat will be regulated by a market price mechanism.

“It will be regulated by all halal certification required by Malaysian custom and food authorities […]. I want to assure you that we will make all possible efforts to meet all your terms and conditions and only on that basis, we will achieve not only this quota of $200m, but in times to come it will increase and have a quantum jump,” he said.

The premier further said that an Urdu translation had been launched for Ibrahim’s book Script which detailed the latter’s vision of sustainability, innovation, research and development.

“These are the great virtues and values that brother Ibrahim has inked in this script and I think it will speak across borders for this generation and coming generations,” he said.

He further said that nations were not built with a magic wand but rather through “hard work, untiring efforts and unwavering commitment”.

“When I leave this great country tomorrow […] I will be going back far more informed than ever before, far more impressed than ever before, far more comforted than ever before,” he said.

Talking about Pakistan’s youth and their potential, he said, “If we can really dedicate ourselves to injecting modern technology in their souls, they will be great hands, great builders of Pakistan. I have no doubt about it,” he said.

He concluded his remarks by expressing the wish for Malaysia to continue prospering.

PM Ibrahim ‘extremely appreciative’ of Pakistan’s stance on Palestine

In his remarks, the Malaysian premier said acknowledged the presence and contribution of Pakistani professionals as well as students in Malaysian universities.

He said that his country had increased the import of rice from Pakistan. He stated there was also an interest regarding importing meat and Malaysia would facilitate this, noting that Shehbaz had mentioned “up to $200 million worth”.

Ibrahim quipped that when he visited PM Shehbaz at his hotel at night, the latter “politely suggested” this but also “harassed”.

Calling PM Shehbaz a “brother”, Ibrahim also said that the former had also encouraged cooperation in information technology and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“Pakistan was among the Muslim countries who were clearly far ahead initially in these fields and that potential is still there. Now that we have secured stability in the country, we certainly will welcome further collaboration,” he said.

Regarding regional and international issues, he said that the two discussed establishing peace in the subcontinent and also joint efforts for countering terrorism.

He also stated that he was “extremely appreciative” of Pakistan’s stance on the Palestinian and Gaza issue.

“We jointly look favorably at the 20-point peace initiative by US President Donald trump. Although Malaysia do express some concerns, but at least on the point of cessation of hostilities, stopping the insane bombings and killings by the Zionist Israeli regime, that at least is a clear position taken by Arab countries, Muslim countries, and most of the countries in the world now,” he said, expressing the hope for peace in the Palestinian enclave.

“Our joint position in supporting this peace initiative would probably further help this desire to achieve durable peace,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, the premier was presented with the guard of honour at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, which houses the Malaysian prime minister’s office.

According to Radio Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the premier.

Prior to his departure on Sunday, the prime minister said he was looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views with his Malaysian counterpart on the “common desire” of both sides to enhance trade and economic engagement.

“I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia [from] October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields,” PM Shehbaz posted on X before his flight.

Important global and regional matters would also be discussed during the visit, he added.

‘Visit reflects enduring partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia’

The Foreign Office (FO) earlier stated that talks between PM Shehbaz and Malaysia’s PM Ibrahim would cover enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and telecommunications, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy and people-to-people contact.

“The leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors,” the statement read.

It added, “The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors.”

Pakistan and Malaysia maintain strong economic, religious and cultural ties. In April, Malaysian PM Ibrahim said that Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia have grown to about $397 million; in May, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani highlighted Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur’s collaboration in tackling challenges faced by the Islamic world, such as Islamophobia.

More to follow