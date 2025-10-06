From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Whatever consequences’

KARACHI: “Pakistan stands for the liberation of the people of Kashmir, India for their subjugation … For Pakistan, Kashmir is a vital necessity, for India it is an imperialist adventure” — thus declared Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in … parliament yesterday [Oct 5], moving the motion that “the Kashmir situation be discussed”. In the debate … some … were bitterly critical of the policy of still trusting “imperialists” to do justice. Others stressed the “futility of relying on the Security Council” and demanded action for the liberation of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister … urged the members to observe moderation “as behoves the dignity of this House”. He went on to say: “…We want to settle all our disputes peacefully. … But if all efforts at peaceful settlement … are thwarted, if three million Muslims of Kashmir are … denied the right of self-determination, and if solemn international agreements are treated as mere scraps of paper, that is hardly the way to peace.”

Proceeding, [he] declared: “The goal of our policy is clear and unalterable, WHATEVER THE CONSEQUENCES… . We are resolved to secure the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir and we will not allow India to dominate Kashmir by force.”

