E-Paper | October 06, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Whatever consequences’

From the Newspaper Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 08:21am

KARACHI: “Pakistan stands for the liberation of the people of Kashmir, India for their subjugation … For Pakistan, Kashmir is a vital necessity, for India it is an imperialist adventure” — thus declared Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in … parliament yesterday [Oct 5], moving the motion that “the Kashmir situation be discussed”. In the debate … some … were bitterly critical of the policy of still trusting “imperialists” to do justice. Others stressed the “futility of relying on the Security Council” and demanded action for the liberation of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister … urged the members to observe moderation “as behoves the dignity of this House”. He went on to say: “…We want to settle all our disputes peacefully. … But if all efforts at peaceful settlement … are thwarted, if three million Muslims of Kashmir are … denied the right of self-determination, and if solemn international agreements are treated as mere scraps of paper, that is hardly the way to peace.”

Proceeding, [he] declared: “The goal of our policy is clear and unalterable, WHATEVER THE CONSEQUENCES… . We are resolved to secure the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir and we will not allow India to dominate Kashmir by force.”

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...
Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...