From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: End of racism

From the Newspaper Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 08:20am

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan … called for … completely denying all support to racist regimes in order to achieve the goal of total eradication of the evils of racism and social discrimination… . To that objective the entire world community should act unitedly… Pakistan’s delegate to the General Assembly’s Third Committee, Jam Mohammad Yousaf, said. He was participating in a debate on … the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination. Let each of us resolve … to deny to the racist regimes … all support … [he said]. … …[R]acism and racial discrimination were alien to Pakistan [he added]. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] political reform is the only solution to Lebanon’s current crisis, the Grand Mufti of the republic, Sheikh Hassan Khaled, said here today [Oct 5]. The Grand Mufti said Lebanon’s political confessionalism was at the root of all the country’s ills. It is this scourge which has paralysed Parliament, undermined the administration, shackled the Army, sabotaged the economy and submitted Lebanon to the law of the jungle, [he] stated… .

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

