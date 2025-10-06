Urban agriculture for food security

WITH food security becoming an issue, urban agriculture stands out as the perfect solution to overcome the crisis. It is currently practised in many countries around the world. The idea first emerged in the 19th century in the shape of kitchen gardening. During World War I and II, the United States fulfilled a large share of its military food requirements through urban farming.

In 1943, as much as 41 per cent of the vegetables consumed in the US came from urban agriculture. Following this, many countries in the 20th century began paying greater attention to this practice. Today, urban agriculture has become a common practice in large cities.

In today’s technological era, urban agriculture has transformed into a modern and advanced system. Vertical buildings are constructed, and crops are grown indoors under LED lighting with artificial nutrients. Smart agriculture systems are used to shield plants from the impacts of seasonal variations. While the initial investment is high, this system is highly efficient and can provide sustainable, cost-effective yields for decades.

Unlike traditional farming, it is not vulnerable to climate fluctuations and does not require large expenditure. A crop that takes three months in conventional farming can be produced much faster in urban agriculture, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology, leading to higher productivity in less time.

The present era belongs to AI, machine learning and robotics. These technologies are now applied across all fields, from medical surgeries to agriculture.

Developed countries are using them in agriculture to prepare for rising global food demands. China, in particular, is carrying out extensive research to promote urban agriculture. Currently, 15-20pc of China’s food requirements are met through urban agriculture. In 2024, China introduced a five-year policy for urban farming, which aims at increasing food production from this system to 30pc by 2028. By 2027, it is estimated that 700 million metric tonnes of food will be supplied through urban agriculture.

In Chengdu city, an institute dedicated to urban agriculture has been established, where research is being conducted on how to expand production while reducing time and costs. Presently, the focus is on vegetables, mushrooms and aquaculture, meaning fish farming. I am personally engaged as a trainee at this institute, and, based on my experiences, I believe urban agriculture will play a vital role in addressing future food security challenges.

This is particularly important because climate change continues to affect traditional farming worldwide. In Pakistan, for example, unseasonal rains and floods over the last two decades have caused devastating losses to agriculture, crippling farmers and disrupting food supplies. Urban agriculture provides a way to reduce the impact of climate change on food security.

Urban agriculture also offers an excellent opportunity to promote organic farming. This shift not only improves human health, but also contributes positively to the environment. It protects people from climate-related risks, reduces physical and mental stress, and provides a sustainable, eco-friendly food system that aligns with nature rather than harming it.

South Asian countries, such as Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, are currently facing severe impacts of climate change that has caused significant damage to agriculture. These nations must learn from China’s experience, create policies and move towards adopting urban agriculture. With rapidly growing populations and rising food demands, urban agriculture is no longer optional, it is essential.

The policymakers in Pakistan should revise agricultural policies to create favourable conditions for urban farming, to prioritise it in planning, and to benefit from China’s experience. This will ensure that the people can enjoy food security and protection against future crises.

Ihsan Ali Bozdar

Chengdu, China

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025