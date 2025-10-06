Criminal silence

THIS is with reference to the report “Suspected ‘serial rapist’ who targeted minors nabbed in Karachi” (Sept 12), which quoted investigators as saying that while it was too early to say just how many victims, both boys and girls, the suspects had assaulted over time, they believed that the number could cross the hundred mark. This is a shocking revelation. This is a wound that cuts into the very conscience of society. Beyond the horrific details of this case, what must not be lost is the deep trauma these children now carry — trauma that, if left unhealed, would scar their personalities and ripple across generations.

More than a fortnight after the arrest of the accused, we must ask what initiatives the government, medical institutions, and child protection agencies have taken to ease the suffering of these survivors.

Have counselling facilities or long-term support programmes been mobilised? The fact is that we have already allowed these voices to fade into silence like so many others before them. As a society, we have become so desensitised and so deadened that we have lost the ability and the will to respond to a crisis with outrage and sustained action.

Equally troubling is the hollowness of the law. When predators are exposed, but justice drags on or fails, what message do we send? That impunity reigns? That the vulnerable remain unprotected? Laws have to serve their purpose.

The news has already started to fade into oblivion. There is no verified, detailed list of victims or mention of a survivor’s plight. There is no update on the case. Have the investigators found anything further? Has the suspect been produced in a court of law? Is there a formal charge-sheet against the accused, or does he still remain a ‘suspect’?

People want to know, but police and the national media are both silent. It is rather tragic that such a horror story is likely to end up in official files, with nobody likely being accountable. Silence in such cases, we must remember, is complicity.

Maria Aslam

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025