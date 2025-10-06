E-Paper | October 06, 2025

IGNORED CITIZENS

From the Newspaper Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 08:13am

IGNORED CITIZENS: The transgender community remains one of the most marginalised groups in Pakistan. Despite the constitutional guarantee of equality under Article 25, community members continue to be deprived of basic security and dignity. The recent killing of three transgender individuals in Karachi is a grim reminder of this reality. Families often abandon them, while the state appears indifferent, ignoring the Trans-gender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018. There is an urgent need to raise awareness among people about respecting the community and ensuring fair treatment. The state must protect transgender people and guarantee that they live without fear, with the dignity promised by our Constitution.

Manzar Bozdar
Mirpur Mathelo

DELAYED PROJECT: The delay in completion of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F) project in Islamabad has left the allottees worried. The project was launched on Feb 28, 2017, and the allottees had been promised that it would be ready by Feb 27, 2020. However, the completion of project has been lingering on and facing significant delays, causing inconvenience and distress to the affected parties. Unfortunately, no date for completion has been announced. The delay has not only raised the estimated cost, but has also hindered the overall development of the area. The relevant authorities should expedite the completion of the project, and ensure that it is finished within the revised timeline.

Saeed Ahmed
Islamabad

RECOGNISING PALESTINE: Many European countries have recognised Palestine as a State, including England, France and Australia. Hopefully, other countries will follow suit. Is it due to the love of the Palestinian people? I do not think so. It seems more like a retaliation to United States President Donald Trump’s bossy attitude and the harsh tariff policy he introduced on the import of goods from Europe and other countries.

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...
Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...