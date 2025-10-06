IGNORED CITIZENS: The transgender community remains one of the most marginalised groups in Pakistan. Despite the constitutional guarantee of equality under Article 25, community members continue to be deprived of basic security and dignity. The recent killing of three transgender individuals in Karachi is a grim reminder of this reality. Families often abandon them, while the state appears indifferent, ignoring the Trans-gender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018. There is an urgent need to raise awareness among people about respecting the community and ensuring fair treatment. The state must protect transgender people and guarantee that they live without fear, with the dignity promised by our Constitution.

Manzar Bozdar

Mirpur Mathelo

DELAYED PROJECT: The delay in completion of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F) project in Islamabad has left the allottees worried. The project was launched on Feb 28, 2017, and the allottees had been promised that it would be ready by Feb 27, 2020. However, the completion of project has been lingering on and facing significant delays, causing inconvenience and distress to the affected parties. Unfortunately, no date for completion has been announced. The delay has not only raised the estimated cost, but has also hindered the overall development of the area. The relevant authorities should expedite the completion of the project, and ensure that it is finished within the revised timeline.

Saeed Ahmed

Islamabad

RECOGNISING PALESTINE: Many European countries have recognised Palestine as a State, including England, France and Australia. Hopefully, other countries will follow suit. Is it due to the love of the Palestinian people? I do not think so. It seems more like a retaliation to United States President Donald Trump’s bossy attitude and the harsh tariff policy he introduced on the import of goods from Europe and other countries.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025