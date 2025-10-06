E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Pilot project launched to vaccinate pet dogs

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 07:38am

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab chief minister’s pilot project titled “Safe Future for All’ was launched in Lodhran district on Sunday, aimed at vaccinating the pet dogs and planting a chip in their bodies to ensure the protection of people against rabies.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Lodhran is the first district across the province where the project has been launched to vaccinate pet dogs and insertion of chips their bodies.

In this connection, a campaign was launched at Kahrorepucca on Sunday.

According to her, the vaccination and chips insertion procedure costs Rs3,000 per dog, but under the pilot project it is free of cost for the pet owners.

Consultant Fahim Asghar carried out the procedure on a number of pet dogs at three villages 319, 327 and 329.

He said under the project people could protect their dogs against rabid and the registered dogs would also be issued registration cards.

DIES: A man, Ibrahim (55), a resident of Mohallah Qadirabad, Multan, who had attempted suicide by consuming acid, died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Chehlak police officials reached the hospital to investigate the matter and complete the legal process.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...
Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...