Pilot project launched to vaccinate pet dogs

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab chief minister’s pilot project titled “Safe Future for All’ was launched in Lodhran district on Sunday, aimed at vaccinating the pet dogs and planting a chip in their bodies to ensure the protection of people against rabies.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Lodhran is the first district across the province where the project has been launched to vaccinate pet dogs and insertion of chips their bodies.

In this connection, a campaign was launched at Kahrorepucca on Sunday.

According to her, the vaccination and chips insertion procedure costs Rs3,000 per dog, but under the pilot project it is free of cost for the pet owners.

Consultant Fahim Asghar carried out the procedure on a number of pet dogs at three villages 319, 327 and 329.

He said under the project people could protect their dogs against rabid and the registered dogs would also be issued registration cards.

DIES: A man, Ibrahim (55), a resident of Mohallah Qadirabad, Multan, who had attempted suicide by consuming acid, died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Chehlak police officials reached the hospital to investigate the matter and complete the legal process.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025