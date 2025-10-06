Slain woman’s family promised justice

GUJRAT: On the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Parvez Butt on Sunday visited the parents of a married woman in a village of Kunjah, who had reportedly been killed by her in-laws through physical torture and by pouring acid in her mouth last month.

The woman, Rashida, was shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on Sept 9. The next day she narrated her ordeal to her brother Bilal that her husband, his three daughters from the first wife and a nephew had physically tortured her and later poured acid into her mouth forcibly.

Hina Butt reached the house of deceased woman’s parents in Bhagowal near Jalalpur Jattan where Gujrat SP investigation Riaz Ahmed Naz was also present.

She directed the Gujrat police to conduct the lie detecting polygraph test of the suspects to ascertain the facts and assured the bereaved family of doing complete justice in the case.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025