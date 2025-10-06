Agri experts warn against rice stubble burning

NAROWAL: Agriculture department experts speaking at a seminar urged the farmers to mix rice crop residues in the soil and avoid burning paddy stubble, as this practice contributes to smog, posing a serious threats to both the environment and human health, warning that those found burning stubble will face a Rs15,000 fine per acre or registration of an FIR.

More than 400 farmers from Daska tehsil attended the event organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension), Sialkot, in collaboration with the Food Security and Agriculture Centre of Excellence, at a marquee on Eminabad Road, Daska.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Director Agriculture (Extension), Gujranwala Division, who was the chief guest, informed the attendees about the farmer-friendly initiatives of the Punjab chief minister and departmental policies regarding the prevention of smog.

Sajjad Haider, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Sialkot, explained the objectives of the programme, while Daska Assistant Commissioner Ms Saadia Jaffar urged the farmers not to burn crop residues and appreciated the efforts of the local officials of the agriculture department in curbing the practice.

Muhammad Ahmed, Head of Partnership and Collaboration, briefed the farmers about the role of his organisation and the negative impacts of smog on the environment and human health.

Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Director Agriculture Engineering Sialkot and Dr Aamir Sajjad from Adaptive Research Farm Gujranwala emphasised the importance of mixing rice residues into the soil instead of burning them.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad, Director Agriculture Plant Protection, Sialkot, provided guidance on the safe use of pesticides and improving the quality of rice exports.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025