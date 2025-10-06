E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Agri experts warn against rice stubble burning

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 07:36am

NAROWAL: Agriculture department experts speaking at a seminar urged the farmers to mix rice crop residues in the soil and avoid burning paddy stubble, as this practice contributes to smog, posing a serious threats to both the environment and human health, warning that those found burning stubble will face a Rs15,000 fine per acre or registration of an FIR.

More than 400 farmers from Daska tehsil attended the event organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension), Sialkot, in collaboration with the Food Security and Agriculture Centre of Excellence, at a marquee on Eminabad Road, Daska.

Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Director Agriculture (Extension), Gujranwala Division, who was the chief guest, informed the attendees about the farmer-friendly initiatives of the Punjab chief minister and departmental policies regarding the prevention of smog.

Sajjad Haider, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Sialkot, explained the objectives of the programme, while Daska Assistant Commissioner Ms Saadia Jaffar urged the farmers not to burn crop residues and appreciated the efforts of the local officials of the agriculture department in curbing the practice.

Muhammad Ahmed, Head of Partnership and Collaboration, briefed the farmers about the role of his organisation and the negative impacts of smog on the environment and human health.

Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Director Agriculture Engineering Sialkot and Dr Aamir Sajjad from Adaptive Research Farm Gujranwala emphasised the importance of mixing rice residues into the soil instead of burning them.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad, Director Agriculture Plant Protection, Sialkot, provided guidance on the safe use of pesticides and improving the quality of rice exports.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...
Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...