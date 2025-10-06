Cop suspended for booking man who died five years ago

TOBA TEK SINGH: An investigating officer of the Jhang police has been suspended on Sunday for booking a man who died five years ago.

As per details, the Jhang Garh Maharaja police registered an FIR against a groom and another man for fireworks display during a wedding on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Imran. In his complaint, he claimed that when he reached the venue, groom Mahboob Hussain and another man identified as Rana Shah Bahram were exploding fireworks. He claimed that both the groom and his accomplice managed to escape and police arrested three others from the scene.

However, social media users were quick to point out that accused Rana Shah Bahram had died five year ago. On this, Jhang DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani took notice and suspended investigation officer Imran Anjum for negligence. A statement said that correction had been made and his name was removed from the FIR. The statement further explained that the arrested persons mentioned the deceased as their accomplice.

ARRESTED: A proclaimed offender (PO) who had shot dead a citizen 10 years ago had been arrested on Sunday by the Faisalabad Chak Jhumra police.

Police said that arrested PO Adnan Babar disappeared after killing his rival Muhammad Saleem over a property feud in Chak 187 RB. When he returned home after a decade, police immediately raided and arrested him.

CATTLE: Faisalabad division comes in second place in Punjab where farmers were rearing more than 5 million cattle.

This was said by Livestock Director Syed Nadeem Badar in a meeting presided over by Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar on Sunday. He briefed that 280 veterinary hospitals, dispensaries and facilitation centres were functional in the four districts of the division.

FESCO CAMPAIGN: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is collecting phone numbers of consumers and scanning barcodes of their National Identity Card (NIC) as part of its new campaign aimed at providing them with improved and timely services.

Fesco spokesperson Engineer Muhammad Saeed Raza told reporters on Sunday that the initiative was launched to establish a reliable and verifiable consumers database. He said that it aimed to correctly link all electricity connections with the NICs of genuine consumers. He said, “This will strengthen the operational transparency and ensure the accuracy of consumer data and the provision of better services”.

In addition, Mr Raza said that timely and accurate meter reading, awareness of feeder closures according to shutdown schedules, better communication and timely provision of facilities, including uninterrupted supply and timely redressal of complaints, would also be possible after getting the data.

BURNT: A teenager and his father received burn injuries when the boy attempted to self-immolate in Khanewal Chak 112/10-R on Sunday.

As per details, after a quarrel with his father over monetary issues, Abdullah (14) tried to set himself on fire. His father Kaleemullah (55) tried to save him, but his own clothes caught fire. As a result, both the father and son were critically burnt.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to the Jahanian THQ Hospital.

EXPORTS: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association has sought incentives to compete regional rivals in export of garments.

Newly-elected `Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Ahmed Afzal Awan told media on Saturday industries are running at 50 per cent of their capacity mainly because of high energy cost.

He said the worth of garments and apparel sector globally is 1.7 trillion dollars.

He said small and large scale units are facing cash flow problems. He said to deal with the high production cost, the government had provided the DLTL facility but it had now been suspended.

He said the government should immediately take steps to further extend the current period of GSP Plus.

He demanded the establishment of a vocational training institute to provide skilled manpower to this sector.

Mian Kashif Zia, former chairman of PHMA, said that the rotation policy will continue as per the decision of the group leaders.

Mian Farrukh Iqbal, former chairman, demanded the restoration of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) in its original form and assured full support to the new Senior Vice Chairman.

