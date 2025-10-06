E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Defence minister warns India against aggression

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: Hitting back at recent threats from India’s military leadership, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned New Delhi that any future aggression against Pak­istan would result in an even stronger response.

In a statement shared on X, the defence minister said India’s leadership was trying to regain its lost credibility after suffering a “decisive defeat”.

“After such a defeat, if they try again, the score will be much better than before,” he remarked ­ref­e­rring to India’s ­previous losses in military skirmishes.

Pakistan maintains that it shot down six Indian aircraft during their conflagration in May. The military escalation was triggered by Indian attacks on Paki­stani soil after New Delhi blamed it for being behind the Pahalgam attack, albeit without any proof.

Ex-NSA believes New Delhi may opt for ‘missile attacks’ rather than ‘full-scale war’ in future

In his tweet, Mr Asif said public opinion had turned against the Modi regime after what he called “the worst defeat in history”. He said the political pressure was reflected in the aggressive tone of Indian leaders, describing their remarks as a “failed attempt to restore a shattered reputation” both at home and internationally.

Similar views were expressed by ex-National Security Adviser Lt-Gen (retired) Nasir Janjua, where he warned that the Indian leadership under domestic pressure may again undertake a misadventure against Pakistan.

“Though New Delhi cannot think of launching a full-scale war against Islamabad, it may go for a missile attack under internal political pressure. But its leadership must know well that Islamabad has very effective and smart missiles to counter any aggression by any foe,” the ex-NSA said, while addressing a seminar on Pakistan’s recent diplomatic achievements, future hopes and future defence strategy.

He said Pakistan and its forces had improved their stature in the eyes of the world after “Marka-i-Haq”, while India had become isolated.

Retired air vice marshal Sajid Habib highlighted the excellent performance of armed forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Also, retired Rear Admiral N.A. Rizvi said the Pakistan Navy was always ready to deal with any threat.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

