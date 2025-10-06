E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Roosevelt may make way for new NYC skyscraper

Monitoring Desk Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

PAKISTAN is weighing options for New York’s Roosevelt Hotel, including demolition, as it moves to meet commitments under its IMF programme, Bloom­berg reported on Saturday.

Named after former US president Theodore Roo­sevelt, the century-old Midtown Manhattan property, acquired by Pakistan in 2000, is regarded as one of the country’s most valuable overseas assets. The more than 1,000-room hotel shut in 2020 amid mounting losses and has also operated briefly as a migrant shelter.

As part of its $7bn IMF loan agreement, the government approved a “tra­nsaction structure” for the Roosevelt Hotel in July, saying it would not conduct an outright sale but decided to adopt a joint venture model to maximise long-term value.

Muhammad Ali, the adviser to PM on privatisation, told Bloomberg one of the options is to raze the landmark and build a skyscraper in its place.

“The government is keen on a joint venture where Pakistan will contr­i­bute the land and the partner will bring in the equ­ity,” he told the US news outlet in Islamabad. “The other option is to retain the hotel if it makes economic sense. We will have clarity on this in the next few months after finalisation of the JV partner and market sounding,” Mr Ali said.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...