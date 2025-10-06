Roosevelt may make way for new NYC skyscraper

PAKISTAN is weighing options for New York’s Roosevelt Hotel, including demolition, as it moves to meet commitments under its IMF programme, Bloom­berg reported on Saturday.

Named after former US president Theodore Roo­sevelt, the century-old Midtown Manhattan property, acquired by Pakistan in 2000, is regarded as one of the country’s most valuable overseas assets. The more than 1,000-room hotel shut in 2020 amid mounting losses and has also operated briefly as a migrant shelter.

As part of its $7bn IMF loan agreement, the government approved a “tra­nsaction structure” for the Roosevelt Hotel in July, saying it would not conduct an outright sale but decided to adopt a joint venture model to maximise long-term value.

Muhammad Ali, the adviser to PM on privatisation, told Bloomberg one of the options is to raze the landmark and build a skyscraper in its place.

“The government is keen on a joint venture where Pakistan will contr­i­bute the land and the partner will bring in the equ­ity,” he told the US news outlet in Islamabad. “The other option is to retain the hotel if it makes economic sense. We will have clarity on this in the next few months after finalisation of the JV partner and market sounding,” Mr Ali said.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025