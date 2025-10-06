E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Four militants killed in clash with villagers in Mangochar

Saleem Shahid Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

QUETTA: Four alleged terrorists were killed while a local tribesman lost his life in an armed clash that took place in the Korki area of Mangochar of Kalat division, officials said on Sunday.

Security officials said that the terrorists killed in the gun battle belonged to banned Baloch separatist groups, who had attacked the people of Korki, a locality on the outskirts of Mangochar.

One tribesman slain, two hurt in hours-long gun battle

They said that locals did not surrender and offered stiff resistance. In the ensuing gun battle, which continued for many hours, four of the attackers were eliminated, they said.

However, officials said, a local tribesman fought valiantly and laid down his life while defending the people of Kalat. At least two other tribesmen sustained injuries, they added.

They said that the local tribes had asked the suspected militants to either surrender or vacate their area, but the latter refused, leading to the deadly armed clash.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

