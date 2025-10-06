Quake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas

QUETTA: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted the provincial capital Quetta and several surrounding areas on Sunday evening.

The tremors struck Quetta and nearby regions at 6:29 pm, forcing residents to rush out of their houses and business places for safety.

According to the Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the quake was located 65km west of Quetta, while its focal depth was recorded at 25 kilometres.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the tremors were also felt in Kuchlak, Baleli, Nosahar, Sariab and several other areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Officials said that no casualties or major damage had been reported so far. “We have dispatched teams to survey and assess any damage caused by the moderate earthquake,” a senior official said.

However, reports suggested that cracks were developed in some mud houses on the outskirts of Quetta due to the tremors.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025