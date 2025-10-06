E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Marseille down Metz

AFP Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am
METZ: Marseille’s Amine Gouiri (second L) scores during the Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille at Stade Saint-Symphorien.—AFP
METZ: Marseille’s Amine Gouiri (second L) scores during the Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille at Stade Saint-Symphorien.—AFP

PARIS: Marseille provisionally climbed to the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Metz which left coach Roberto De Zerbi purring over his side’s form after four straight wins.

Abdallah Sima scored with virtually the last kick of the match to hand 10-man Lens a 2-1 victory at Auxerre and move the northerners up to fourth.

Rock bottom Metz parked the bus in the first half but Marseille poured forwards after the break with Brazilian dynamo Igor Paixao breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes, while Matt O’Riley on 69 minutes and Amine Gouiri two minutes after that secured the three points.

“These are the kind of matches we were losing last year, we’ve matured and the team is much stronger now,” said De Zerbi. “I’m very happy.

“This is my best period since I took over Marseille,” the Italian coach, who joined from Brighton in June 2024 and led OM to the runners-up spot last season, added.

At Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps, Lens took an early lead through former Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard.

Francisco Sierralta equalised for the lowly hosts just after the hour mark and when centre-back Piere-Ismaelo Ganiou was sent off with 17 minutes to play, Lens’s hopes of victory seemed slim. But Sima had the last word. In the day’s other match Brest and Nantes played out a goalless draw.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...