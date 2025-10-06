Marseille down Metz

PARIS: Marseille provisionally climbed to the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Metz which left coach Roberto De Zerbi purring over his side’s form after four straight wins.

Abdallah Sima scored with virtually the last kick of the match to hand 10-man Lens a 2-1 victory at Auxerre and move the northerners up to fourth.

Rock bottom Metz parked the bus in the first half but Marseille poured forwards after the break with Brazilian dynamo Igor Paixao breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes, while Matt O’Riley on 69 minutes and Amine Gouiri two minutes after that secured the three points.

“These are the kind of matches we were losing last year, we’ve matured and the team is much stronger now,” said De Zerbi. “I’m very happy.

“This is my best period since I took over Marseille,” the Italian coach, who joined from Brighton in June 2024 and led OM to the runners-up spot last season, added.

At Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps, Lens took an early lead through former Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard.

Francisco Sierralta equalised for the lowly hosts just after the hour mark and when centre-back Piere-Ismaelo Ganiou was sent off with 17 minutes to play, Lens’s hopes of victory seemed slim. But Sima had the last word. In the day’s other match Brest and Nantes played out a goalless draw.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025