Jhelum police recover stolen property worth over Rs11m

GUJAR KHAN: Jhelum police recovered stolen property worth Rs11.18 million and arrested dozens of suspects in September, according to the police’s monthly performance report.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu said 12 criminal gangs were dismantled, with 32 suspects held in 50 cases. Recoveries included gold, vehicles, mobile phones, pistols and cash.

Police also apprehended 49 proclaimed offenders, including four of category “A” and 27 of category “B”, along with 18 court absconders. Two murder cases were solved with the arrest of four suspects, while 10 people were detained in five rape and gang-rape cases. One case of child abuse was also reported.

In anti-narcotics drives, 53 cases were registered and 54 suspects arrested with seizures of hashish, heroin, crystal meth and liquor.

Another 36 cases were lodged for illegal arms possession, leading to 38 arrests and the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

Crackdowns on gambling resulted in four cases and 33 arrests, while 45 cases were registered against beggars, leading to 46 arrests.

Meanwhile, traffic police issued 7,493 challans, collecting fines worth Rs3.9 million. Police service centres facilitated 4,391 citizens, while the DPO reviewed 325 public complaints during the month.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025