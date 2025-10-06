E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Jhelum police recover stolen property worth over Rs11m

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

GUJAR KHAN: Jhelum police recovered stolen property worth Rs11.18 million and arrested dozens of suspects in September, according to the police’s monthly performance report.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu said 12 criminal gangs were dismantled, with 32 suspects held in 50 cases. Recoveries included gold, vehicles, mobile phones, pistols and cash.

Police also apprehended 49 proclaimed offenders, including four of category “A” and 27 of category “B”, along with 18 court absconders. Two murder cases were solved with the arrest of four suspects, while 10 people were detained in five rape and gang-rape cases. One case of child abuse was also reported.

In anti-narcotics drives, 53 cases were registered and 54 suspects arrested with seizures of hashish, heroin, crystal meth and liquor.

Another 36 cases were lodged for illegal arms possession, leading to 38 arrests and the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

Crackdowns on gambling resulted in four cases and 33 arrests, while 45 cases were registered against beggars, leading to 46 arrests.

Meanwhile, traffic police issued 7,493 challans, collecting fines worth Rs3.9 million. Police service centres facilitated 4,391 citizens, while the DPO reviewed 325 public complaints during the month.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...