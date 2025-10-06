CTO reviews facilities at traffic HQ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad retired Capt Hamzah Humayun reviewed licensing, medical and testing facilities at the traffic headquarter, a statement released on Sunday said.

He visited the traffic headquarters in Faizabad to ensure the effective supervision of services and provide citizens with better facilities.

During the visit, senior officers briefed him on services, processing and other operational matters.

The CTO instructed the staff to make the driving license issuance process easier, faster and more transparent so that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and personnel on duty.He instructed that officers should treat citizens with respect and courtesy, emphasising that the primary responsibility was to resolve the issues faced by the public.

He stated that the aim of the police was not only the enforcement of law but also prioritising the provision of facilities to the public.

