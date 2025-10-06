E-Paper | October 06, 2025

CTO reviews facilities at traffic HQ

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad retired Capt Hamzah Humayun reviewed licensing, medical and testing facilities at the traffic headquarter, a statement released on Sunday said.

He visited the traffic headquarters in Faizabad to ensure the effective supervision of services and provide citizens with better facilities.

During the visit, senior officers briefed him on services, processing and other operational matters.

The CTO instructed the staff to make the driving license issuance process easier, faster and more transparent so that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

He appreciated the performance of the officers and personnel on duty.He instructed that officers should treat citizens with respect and courtesy, emphasising that the primary responsibility was to resolve the issues faced by the public.

He stated that the aim of the police was not only the enforcement of law but also prioritising the provision of facilities to the public.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...