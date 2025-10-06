Teachers honoured with ‘Hero Awards’ in Attock

TAXILA: World Teachers’ Day was observed in Attock on Sunday, during which 130 teachers from across the district were honoured with the “Hero Award” in recognition of their pivotal role in shaping society and guiding future generations.

The event was held at MC High School under the chairmanship of District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohammad Azhar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anil Saeed attended the occasion as guest of honour. A large number of teachers and citizens from across the district attended the ceremony.

The event was coordinated by District Education Officer Elementary (female) Shahwar Gul while DEO Secondary Altaf Hussain and DEO Elementary (Male) Syed Taqi Abbas also participated.

Speakers at the event noted that the Hero Awards would further boost teachers’ morale and serve as a source of inspiration to raise educational standards in the district. They said observing the day was not only a celebration of teachers’ contributions to transforming education but also a time to reflect on the support teachers need to thrive and to rethink the future of the teaching profession worldwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Mohammad Azhar said that the awards recognised the outstanding contributions of primary, secondary, and subject specialist teachers who have demonstrated excellence in their profession.

He added that the initiative aimed to acknowledge the dedication, innovation, and impact of teachers in shaping future generations.

He emphasised the vital role of teachers in nation-building.

“Teaching is not merely a profession but a sacred responsibility,” he said, adding that the development of nations, the shaping of character, and the guidance of future generations rest on the shoulders of teachers. “A teacher is a guiding light, illuminating hearts and minds with knowledge, character, and wisdom. We must not only acknowledge their status but also demonstrate it through meaningful recognition,” he stated.

The additional deputy commissioner termed teachers builders of the nation who take on the responsibility of educating and training people with diverse skills in all fields of life.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025