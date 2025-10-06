E-Paper | October 06, 2025

20 education officers suspended for skipping meeting

Bureau Report Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

PESHAWAR: Secretary elementary and secondary education department Mohammad Khalid has suspended 20 officers of the education department for not turning up in a virtual meeting on Sunday.

The suspended officers are sub-divisional education officers (SDEOs) and assistant district education officers (ADEOs) working in Peshawar district education office.

“As per directions of the competent authority, online Khuli Kutchery was called on Sunday for the facilitation of public of Peshawar to resolve their issues pertaining to schools,” according to a notification issued here.

“Due to absence of these officers from the meeting some of the queries by people could not be addressed properly. Therefore, they are hereby placed under suspension for a period of four months in terms of Rule-6 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011, on account of lack of interest in the official business.

According to the notification, charge sheet and statement of allegations will be served separately to the suspended officers.

“The education department had organised a virtual Khuli Kutchery in Peshawar district but 20 officers remained absent,” the secretary education told Dawn.

He said the department had taken the initiative at district level aiming to resolve problems faced by the public related to the department.

A suspended official told Dawn that he was living in a village where power outages were common. He said due to absence of electricity, the internet service also become dysfunctional as the operators of towers for cellular networks didn’t operate the generator.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

