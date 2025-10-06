Four killed in Mansehra over land dispute

MANSEHRA: Four people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries when rival groups exchanged heavy fire over a land dispute in Matyal area here on Sunday.

The Saddar police station SHO told Dawn that members of a group were ploughing a disputed piece of land when other group members arrived at the scene and attempted to restrict their rivals from doing so.

A verbal brawl led to an exchange of fire, leaving six persons from both the sides injured.

They were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where four of them, including Deen Mohammad, Abdullah, Mohammad Raffaqat and Haq Nawaz, were pronounced dead by the doctors.

Two other seriously injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, where their condition was stated to be critical.

The bodies were handed over to families after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

The police after lodging an FIR arrested one of the accused and raids were underway to nab those who managed to flee after the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025