Two children die on road in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two children were killed and five others, including women, suffered injuries as a tractor-trolley overturned on the Wana-Gomal Zam Road on Sunday. Police said the deceased belonged to the same nomad family.

They said the accident occurred due to brake failure of the tractor-trolley, which was on way from Wana to Dera Ismail Khan. The driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragic incident.

The police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana.

Condition of the injured is reported to be critical.

Later, bodies of the children were handed over to their families.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025