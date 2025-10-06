ILO pledges to protect rights of Balakot energy projects’ workers

MANSEHRA: The International Labour Organisation on Sunday announced that it would ensure protection of all rights of workers employed on the Suki Kinari and other development projects in Balakot.

“We are here to ensure that companies executing energy projects respect labour laws and provide old-age benefits and other facilities to workers,” Zahoor Awan, a local representative of the organisation, told a large gathering of workers in Balakot.

Other union leaders also addressed the gathering and pledged to work collectively to safeguard the rights of the labour community.

Mr Awan said that no company could succeed without giving workers due rights.

“The companies working in Balakot are reluctant to accept workers’ rights, and we will approach labour courts to seek justice,” he warned.

Another union leader, Babar Hussain Shah, said that workers were shedding their blood for the completion of development projects, and denying them their basic rights would not be tolerated.

“If our rights continue to be ignored, we will take the matter to court,” he added.

GAS PROJECT COMPLETED: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain retired Mohammad Safdar on Sunday said that his party’s government had completed the natural gas supply project for Oghi at a cost of Rs37 billion, and the federal minister for natural resources and oil and gas would inaugurate it next week.

“We have completed this mega gas supply project despite the hurdles created by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. Now people can apply for connections,” he told mediapersons after visiting the newly laid gas distribution lines in Oghi.

Mr Safdar, who is the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that Mr Sharif had approved and inaugurated the Hattar (Haripur) to Oghi gas pipeline project at an initial cost of Rs30 billion. “The PTI government, which came to power after stealing our party’s mandate in the 2018 general elections, abandoned the project, depriving the people of Oghi and Tanawal of this basic facility,” he alleged.

He added Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revitalised the mega project after assuming office and approved an additional Rs7 billion for its completion. “Now the project has been completed following the laying of distribution lines in Oghi and its surrounding areas. We will inaugurate the gas supply by providing the first connection to a seminary in Oghi,” Mr Safdar said.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025