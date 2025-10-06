Privatisation of THQ hospital opposed

CHITRAL: Speakers at a multiparty conference held in Booni, the district headquarters of Upper Chitral, on Sunday opposed the proposed privatisation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and expressed their resolve to resist it tooth and nail.

Convened and presided over by Jamaat-i-Islami’s Asadur Rehman, the moot was attended by Maulana Mohammad Yousuf of JUI-F, Shah Wazir Laal of ANP, Prince Sultanul Mulk of PML-N, Syed Kausar Ali Shah of PPP and Irshad Ahmed of PTI.

The participants said instead of upgrading the hospital to DHQ status to provide concerted secondary healthcare facilities to the people of this remote area, the news of its privatisation had disappointed the people.

They regretted that the hospital fell in the constituency of the KP Assembly deputy speaker, who had returned from the area with a thumping majority.

They argued that mired in abject poverty, the people of Upper Chitral wouldn’t be able to bear the exorbitant expenses if the hospital was privatised. They formed a committee to travel to Peshawar and meet the deputy speaker to apprise her of the situation and seek her response on the matter.

WORK BEGINS ON ROAD PROJECT: A charity organisation of Senator Talha Mahmood on Sunday started work on a two-kilometre stretch of the much-delayed Booni-Buzund Road in Kagh Lasht, meeting the longstanding demand of the people of Torkhow and Terich valleys of Upper Chitral.

Waqas Ahmed Advocate, chairman of Torkhow and Terich Road Forum, told Dawn that Mr Mahmood had announced to execute the work on people’s demand during his visit to the area last month, and he materialised his promise very soon.

He said that the 35-km-long project started in 2008 by the communication and works department was still far from completion. He said local people had protested the inordinate delay in the project’s completion last month.

He said levelling and compaction of the road would enable the C&W department to complete the asphalt work as soon as possible.

Mr Ahmed said the department was going to defer the asphalt work by April end for want of levelling, dressing and compaction of the 2km stretch situated at the starting point of the road.

He said machinery had arrived on the site while workers of Mohammad Talha Mehmood Foundation were performing different manual works on the site.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025