Health minister visits dengue patients

MARDAN: The provincial health minister, Khaliqur Rehman on Sunday visited the special ward set up for dengue patients at Mardan Medical Complex Hospital.

Provincial food minister Zahoor Shah Toru, MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, and DDAC chairman Zarshed Khan also accompanied the provincial health minister.

The ministers and elected representatives inquired about the health of dengue patients, conducted a detailed review of the available facilities at the hospital, and instructed the staff to take all possible measures against the dengue virus in a timely and effective manner.

On the occasion, he urged the public to adopt precautionary measures and cooperate with the district administration in order to control the spread of the dengue virus.

While talking on the occasion, the health minister claimed that number of people affected by dengue across the province has reached 2,800.

The health minister said dengue cases might increase; however, he added if citizens take precautionary measures, dengue could be controlled at home.

Replying to a question about the under-construction building of district headquarter hospital Mardan, he said that the construction work of the DHQ hospital would be completed in the current fiscal year.

He was of the opinion that there were differences in every party, but it should not affect the public related matters. “We are trying to maintain balance and take everyone on board on the relevant issues,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025