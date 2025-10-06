E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Health minister visits dengue patients

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

MARDAN: The provincial health minister, Khaliqur Rehman on Sunday visited the special ward set up for dengue patients at Mardan Medical Complex Hospital.

Provincial food minister Zahoor Shah Toru, MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, and DDAC chairman Zarshed Khan also accompanied the provincial health minister.

The ministers and elected representatives inquired about the health of dengue patients, conducted a detailed review of the available facilities at the hospital, and instructed the staff to take all possible measures against the dengue virus in a timely and effective manner.

On the occasion, he urged the public to adopt precautionary measures and cooperate with the district administration in order to control the spread of the dengue virus.

While talking on the occasion, the health minister claimed that number of people affected by dengue across the province has reached 2,800.

The health minister said dengue cases might increase; however, he added if citizens take precautionary measures, dengue could be controlled at home.

Replying to a question about the under-construction building of district headquarter hospital Mardan, he said that the construction work of the DHQ hospital would be completed in the current fiscal year.

He was of the opinion that there were differences in every party, but it should not affect the public related matters. “We are trying to maintain balance and take everyone on board on the relevant issues,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...