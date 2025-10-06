E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Kundi says anti-graft institutions silent over ‘corruption’ in KP

Our Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

LOWER DIR: The governor. Faisal Karim Kundi, has accused the federal accountability institutions of keeping “criminal silence” over rampant corruption in the province, saying such agencies should “set their telescopes” towards the ongoing irregularities.

He expressed these views while talking to media on Sunday after offering condolences over the death of PPP leader Alamzeb advocate’s mother in Timergara.

PPP leaders and former federal ministers Najmuddin Khan and Malik Azmat Khan, former provincial minister Mahmood Zeb Khan, district president Ahmad Zeb, general secretary Naeemullah, Jehan Bahadur advocate and other party workers were also present on the occasion.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that even the provincial ministers, who recently resigned, were publicly speaking about corruption within the government, alleging that postings and transfers also involved money. “Despite this, the accountability and investigation bodies have maintained a criminal silence,” he remarked.

Urges CM to give policy statement on operation, terrorism

He further said that the National Accountability Bureau’s practice of plea bargain with the corrupt was “totally against the spirit of justice in the State of Madina.”

Commenting on the recent verbal spat between minister Talal Chaudhry and ANP central president Aimal Wali Khan, and the chief minister’s criticism over the withdrawal of Aimal Wali’s security, the governor said that as the chief executive of the province, the CM should provide security to Mr Aimal Khan.

“The PML-N and ANP have been allies in the past, therefore, both Talal and Aimal Wali should refrain from issuing statements against each other,” he advised.

Responding to a question regarding possible political change in the province, Mr Kundi said, “As long as the chief minister continues to work on his old pay, his government is safe.” He added, “No other party needs to oppose the PTI government, as PTI itself is enough for the purpose.”

About the recent reports of militants’ presence in some areas of the province, the governor said intelligence-based operations were being carried out there, as the law and order situation had deteriorated.

He urged the chief minister to issue a clear policy statement on the ongoing operations and terrorism on the floor of KP Assembly.

Later, the Governor also visited the hujras of Mohammad Saleem advocate of Shehzadi, Haroon advocate of Rani, and Waris Pacha of Siyar Dara, where he offered condolences and fateha over the recent deaths of PPP workers and their family members.

Earlier, PPP leaders Mahmood Zeb Khan, Alamzeb advocate, and Jehan Bahadur advocate thanked the governor for visiting the area, saying he always shared the joys and sorrows of party workers and was a true people’s governor.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...