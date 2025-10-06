E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Consultative meeting held for upcoming literature festival

Published October 6, 2025

PESHAWAR: The organisers of Dosti Peshawar Literature Festival (DPLF) for the year 2026 held a consultative meeting at its main Hall, University Town.

The consultative team comprising academics, literati, and rights activists discussed the work plan to celebrate cultural and linguistic diversity, engaging youth across the province.

The organisers stated the consultative meeting was aimed at bringing together literary and cultural activists to share ideas, suggestions for shaping up the upcoming literature festival. They added The DPLF had already become one of the region’s leading platforms to celebrate many different aspects of art, culture and literature.

Literati and volunteers attended the meeting sharing their ideas and suggestions for the work plan of the literature festival.

Ejaz Khan, the chief organiser of DPLF, in his opening remarks said the initiative continued to grow as collective efforts and a vibrant cultural experience engaged youth through their active participation.

The participants while sharing their views said the literature festival is a vibrant celebration of the written words, bringing together authors, readers, and literary enthusiasts. It provides a platform for authors to share their work, engage with readers, and discuss their craft. These festivals often feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and book signings, offering a unique opportunity for literary exchanges.

Aslam Mir, a senior member of the organising committee, stated literature festivals promote reading, inspire new writers, and foster a sense of community among book lovers. He added literature festivals also provided a space for cross-cultural exchange, showcasing diverse literary voices and genres. He pointed out by celebrating literature, these festivals enrich our understanding of the world and ourselves.

The participants also observed the significance of literature festivals extended beyond the literary community arguing festival could have a profound impact on local economies, attracting tourists and promoting cultural tourism. Additionally, they said literature festivals could play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage, promoting literary classics, and supporting emerging writers.

Overall, literature festivals are a joyous celebration of the power of words, ideas, and stories. The event would inspire, educate, and entertain, leaving a lasting impact on attendees and the literary world at large.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

