Nine police posts set up to stop wheat smuggling

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

RAWALPINDI: Following directions of the Punjab government to stop smuggling of wheat and flour to KP, nine police checkpoints have been established in the district.

In this regard, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has issued a special security plan to ensure security of police personnel while performing duty in the checkpoints in the light of the prevailing security situation.

Police deployed at the checkposts will perform duty in two shifts, from 8am to 8pm and from 8pm to 8am.

The checkposts have been established in Potohar Division at Bahtar Mor Taxila, City Flour Mill, Sangjani Interchange, Gangu Bahadur Taxila, Farooqia.

In Cantt Circle, a police check post has been set up atM-1 interchange, Fatehjhang interchange. One picket each has also been established in Kahuta and Mangal bypass in Kallar Syedan.

Besides the district police, personnel of Special Branch will be deployed at the checkposts.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

