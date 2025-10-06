JI holds condolence reference for three slain activists

BAJAUR: Jamaat-i-Islami arranged a condolence reference on Sunday for its three activists, who were killed in an attack and a road accident, respectively, last year.

The Pagham-i-Shuhada conference was held at the party’s Markaz-i-Islami in Inayat Kallay.

Mohammad Hamid Sufi was JI’s former Bajaur general secretary; Qari Abdul Majeed, former district vice chief, and Hayat Mohammad, was former social media coordinator.

Jamaat’s Bajaur chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, central deputy chief Dr Attaur Rehman, Maulana Wahid Gul, Abid Khan, and others addressed the event.

Paying tribute to the deceased leaders, the speakers said they made significant contributions to the party’s growth and popularity in the district.

They noted that their untimely demise had not only dealt a significant blow to the party but also a considerable loss for the entire district, as they had courageously raised people’s issues.

Moreover, the speakers observed that the slain leaders never compromised on either the party’s policy or people’s rights throughout their careers.

The participants pledged to continue their mission of promoting the party’s interests and empowering people.

TEACHERS DAY: A function was held at Bajaur Model School and College, Khar, to mark the World Teachers Day.

Teachers and students attended the event.

The speakers, who also included college’s principle Mohammad Nazeer Mulakhel, highlighted the history and significance of the day, saying it commemorated the adoption of the 1996 recommendations of the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, concerning the status of teachers, outlining their rights and responsibilities.

The speakers said the day was an opportunity to not only acknowledge the teachers’ contributions to promoting education but also to reflect on the support they needed to fully utilise their talent and vocation, and to rethink the future of the profession globally.

The speakers urged students to continue respecting teachers.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025