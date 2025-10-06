Concerns raised over poor enforcement of laws as honour killings surge

• 105 women fell prey to karo-kari in Sindh this year alone

• State neglects its duties due to political expediency, remarks Anis Haroon

• Mehnaz Rehman cites low literacy levels and ignorance behind such killings

• IGP has directed police to conduct thorough investigations in such cases

KARACHI: Civil society and rights activists have expressed concerns over the poor enforcement of already existing laws to curb the menace of so-called “honour killings”, or karo-kari, amid an alarming surge in such cases in Sindh during the current year, with the majority of victims being women.

According to data, 142 people have been killed in Sindh this year (till September) under the pretext of karo-kari (honour killing), of whom 105 victims were women. The statistics paint a grim picture of gender-based violence deeply rooted in patriarchal norms and cultural justifications.

Data compiled by police reveals that in many of these cases, the perpetrators were the victims’ own family members. These included 38 husbands, 24 brothers, six fathers, and even sons, daughters, mothers, and sisters. Additionally, 46 extended relatives and seven individuals from outside the family, such as neighbours and friends, were also implicated.

Rights activists have stressed the urgent need for strict measures by the authorities to address this crisis.

Talking to Dawn, rights activist Anis Haroon said there were already sufficient laws to curb “honour killings” but the issue lay in their implementation. It was the responsibility of the state to enforce those laws, but the state “neglects its duties due to political expediency,” said Ms Haroon.

She pointed out that awareness among the public was increasing that so-called honour killing was not an honourable act but rather a crime.

About Sindh in particular, she said that the upper parts of the province were troubled areas where more work needed to be done along with strict enforcement of laws relating to honour killings. She also said that those who violated these laws were often “patronised” by the authorities.

‘Karo-kari has become an industry’

Mehnaz Rehman, a member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said that in honour killing cases, men often managed to escape punishment, while women were the ones who ended up being killed.

“I believe that karo-kari has become a kind of industry,” she said. “It involves blood money, compensation, and even the exchange of women through jirgas as part of settlements,” she added.

“Low literacy levels and ignorance are among the chief reasons behind such killings. An educated man would not commit such acts. Therefore, we need to educate people more and more on this issue,” she concluded.

Rights advocate and noted lawyer Sara Malkani emphasised the need for greater public awareness around these issues.

She said that the continued occurrence of such incidents highlighted the urgent need to strengthen protection mechanisms. “We must focus on providing shelter and safety, especially for women,” she said. “The police should prioritise their protection, and victims must feel safe and confident to approach law enforcement.”

‘Prevention of honour killings lies with provincial govt’

When contacted in this regard, a spokesperson for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh told Dawn that the prevention of cases related to so-called honour killings was primarily the duty of the provincial government.

“Police department is an investigative body. More work in this regard is to be done by the Sindh government to educate people and spread awareness in society that this [honour killing] is a wrong thing.”

“However, the IGP has directed the police to make such killings more punishable. Now, the SHOs themselves would register cases of honour killings.”

He referred to a recent review meeting held by IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon to examine, among other things, the karo-kari cases.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, it was decided that the investigation of karo-kari cases would be significantly strengthened through a structured and accountable approach. Each case will be registered under the complainantship of the SHO, and a DSP-rank officer will be appointed as the supervisory officer to ensure thorough oversight.

Officers were directed to prepare separate, detailed recommendations for each case, identifying any negligence, collusion, or procedural lapses, along with suggestions for disciplinary actions or punishments.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025