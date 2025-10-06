Mortar shells found buried in Napier plot

KARACHI: Police and an intelligence agency recovered mortar shells from a vacant plot in old city area within the remit of the Napier police station on Sunday.

According to a statement, the police got a tip-off about explosives buried in the plot. They rushed to the scene and carried out digging which led to the recovery of five mortar shells.

The police suspected that the ammunition belonged to the Shafi Pathan gang, one of the several criminal groups operating in Lyari. However, further investigations were underway, they added.

Man gunned down in Jauhar

A 40-year-old man was gunned down in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Sunday evening, according to police.

They said that Zeeshan Ismail was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Block-11 near Matkay Wali Gali.

The police said it appeared that he was killed over some personal dispute. However, investigators were trying to find out the exact motive behind the murder.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025