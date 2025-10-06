E-Paper | October 06, 2025

PTI stages rally to celebrate Imran’s birthday

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged a rally to mark the 73rd birthday of its founder Imran Khan.

A large number of people, including women and children, participated in the rally which was addressed by PTI leaders. The political leaders vowed to continue their “struggle for true democracy and human rights in the country”.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh called the event “Youm-i-Wafa” (Day of Loyalty). He said the party celebrated the day to honour a leader who has “devoted his life to the Muslim Ummah”.

“Imran Khan is a great leader of the Islamic world. Had he been free today, Israel would not have dared to commit atrocities against the unarmed people of Gaza,” he said.

He said that the nation remains steadfast on Quaid-i-Azam’s stance and will never recognise Israel under any circumstances.

He condemned the “harsh conditions” of Mr Khan’s imprisonment, saying the PTI founder has been denied access to family, lawyers, and even personal doctors. “Keeping him in complete isolation is a grave violation of human rights,” he added.

The PTI leader said the government that came to power through a “stolen mandate” has destroyed the economy, leading to soaring inflation, unemployment, and uncertainty.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

