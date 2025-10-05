E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Pakistan opt to field in Women’s World Cup clash with India

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 02:24pm
This photo combo shows Pakistan captain Fatima Sana speaking in Lahore on Sept 16 (L) and her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur in Bengaluru on Sept 26. — PCB/AFP via ESPNcricinfo
This photo combo shows Pakistan captain Fatima Sana speaking in Lahore on Sept 16 (L) and her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur in Bengaluru on Sept 26. — PCB/AFP via ESPNcricinfo

Abyan Amir reports live from R. Premadasa Stadium

Pakistan have opted to bowl first as the Green Shirts are set to face India in the cricket field yet again on Sunday, this time in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

While India is hosting this year’s tournament, Pakistan will play all their matches of the 50-over World Cup in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model decided in November after India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Fatima Sana is leading the Green Team, while Harmanpreet Kaur is captaining the Women in Blue. The game will begin at 2:30pm PKT at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

As of 2pm (Sri Lanka time), ESPNcricinfo reported that the weather was “dry, although there are dark clouds hovering over the stadium”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had said “fans have free entry to all” the World Cup matches being played in Colombo.

As the rivals meet for a fourth consecutive Sunday on the cricket field, tensions from the recent men’s Asia Cup may spill into the ongoing event as well.

Ahead of all the chatter on the issue of handshakes in Asia Cup, Sana made it clear that her side’s focus was solely on cricket.

Earlier this week, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said there was “no assurance” that India and Pakistan players would shake hands during their fixtures.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, before the final takes place on November 2.

Women's World Cup 2025
Sport

