Pakistan make inroads as Fatima, Sadia remove Indian openers

Sadia Iqbal strikes for the Green Shirts as she comes back after being hit to the boundary by opener Rawal to make a mess off her stumps.

Abyan Amir is reporting live from R. Premadasa Stadium. This story is being updated live over by over; please refresh for the latest updates.

Over 23 — India 101-2

The Indian batters have no answer to Sadia’s spin mastery. Even as the runs flow from the other end, they continue to struggle against the wily left-arm spinner. The flood lights are on at the R. Pramedasa as the stands continue to fill up with fans, weather continues to stay overcast but no sign of rain yet. Here’s to not jinxing that!

Over 22 — India 100-2

Both Indian batters hit Nashra for boundaries as India break the shackles. Kaur signals her intent as she hits a boundary through mid-wicket in style.

Over 21 — India 89-2

Sadia continues to keep the Indian batters in check with her guile; no boundaries coming off this end at all as she bowls another cheap over for just 3 runs.

Over 20 — India 86-2

Deol finally breaks the shackles with a boundary off Nashra, India will be looking to get the momentum back after Pakistan restricted them to just singles and doubles over the past few overs.

Over 19 — India 78-2

Sadia continues to turn the screws as the Indian batters struggle to rotate strike and deal with her variations. Just a single off that over.

Over 18 — India 77-2

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu is into the attack and starts off with a decent over as just two came of it.

Over 17 — India 75-2

Just three runs came off that Sadia over as the oohs and aahs continue in the middle, the Indian skipper was late on an arm-ball that nearly went through her defences.

Over 16 — India 72-2

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is off the mark with a boundary off Rameen. Its a game of fine margins and that shot nearly carried to Aliya at cover.

15 over analysis

The match is evenly poised at the 15th over mark. Pakistan have struck twice to remove the Indian openers after putting the pressure on by building the dots since the latter half of the powerplay. India need to build a partnership as the batting conditions look really good. Pakistan will be looking to make further inroads to restrict India to a low total.

India’s Harleen Deol plays a shot during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — AFP

Over 15 — India 67-2

The second ranked T20I bowler in the world — Sadia strikes for the Green Shirts! She comes back after being hit to the boundary by opener Rawal to make a mess of her stumps.

Over 14 — India 63/1

Deol hits the first maximum of the Indian innings as she dances down the pitch and hits a flighted delivery over wide-long on. Rameen pulls the over back after that six of the first ball with 5 dots to follow up.

The game hangs in the balance as both sides try to shift the momentum to their side.

Pakistan’s Rameen Shamim (R) collects the ball as India’s Pratika Rawal watches during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 ODI match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — AFP

Over 13 — India 57/1

Sadia Iqbal is back into the attack after bowling the first over of the innings. She stiches together a decent over with older ball with just two runs coming off it. The Indian openers haven’t hit a boundary in a while.

Over 12 — India 55/1

Rameen follows up on her first over with a decent comeback, just one run coming off that over. She kept it tight as the dots continue to build up. Can we expect a shot in frustration from the Indian batters as they try to break the shackles?

Over 11 — India 54/1

Skipper Fatima continues with her fifth over on the trot and bowls a perfect maiden! The captain is leading from the front by bowling tight lines and lengths and keeping the Indian batters from scoring freely.

Deol survives a scare as the inside edge doesn’t carry to the keeper Sidra Nawaz.

Over 10 — India 54-1

Rameen Shamim is into the attack for Pakistan. She’s been given the new ball, which is not easy to control for a spinner. One drop Harleen Deol welcomes her with a boundary off the very first ball she faces.

Over 9 — India 48-1

Skipper Fatima makes the breakthrough for Pakistan! She sends the Indian vice-captain Mandhana packing with a ball that came in after pitching. Pakistan strike the first blow. The Indian opener walks back to the pavilion after a scratchy 23 of 32 balls.

Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 ODI match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — AFP

Over 8 — India 45/0

Mandhana survives an lbw appeal as the review shows that the ball was pitching outside leg, she has finally found her touch after hitting Diana for two boundaries in the over.

Pakistan’s Diana Baig (R) bowls as India’s Smriti Mandhana looks on during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — AFP

Over 7 — India 36/0

There was a stoppage in play due to Fatima feeling a bit of discomfort in her ankle. She had been struck on the knee in the previous series against South Africa but it doesn’t seem anything serious. Fatima ends the over well, just runs off it as the Indian opener Mandhana struggles for runs.

The crowd is slowly building up at the R Pramedasa Stadium, with Indian fans outnumbering the Pakistani ones so far.

India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — AFP

Over 6 — India 34/0

Diana follows up a good over by the skipper with a decent one of her own. Just one run came off that over as the Green Shirts put the brakes on a good Indian start in the earlier part of the powerplay. The Pakistani pacers have good their lengths now and are inducing false strokes from the Indian batters.

Over 5 — India 33/0

Skipper Fatima ends a good over to stem the flow of runs. India get just three off her over as the Pakistani pacers are finally finding their lines and lengths.

Over 4 — India 29/0

Diana returns with a better over to the Indian openers, beating them and inducing false strokes in the first five balls, but Mandhana ends it with a boundary to build further on India’s decent start.

Over 3 — India 25/0

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana is into the attack, and is welcomed with a boundary by the Indian opener Rawal. India are off to a quick start as the pitch seems to be a true surface for batting.

Over 2 — India 20/0

Pakistan’s inform pacer from the first match, Diana Baig, starts off with an expensive over as Indian opener Pratika Rawal hits her for three back-to-back boundaries.

Over 1 — India 8/0

Sadia Iqbal has started the bowling effort for Pakistan. Weather conditions are overcast, and the new ball can move around in the air as a result. India end the over with their first boundary as the in-form Smriti Mandhana gets off the mark in style.

India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan have opted to bowl first, with Sadiq Iqbal opening for the Green Shirts as they face India in the cricket field yet again on Sunday, this time in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

While India is hosting this year’s tournament, Pakistan will play all their matches of the 50-over World Cup in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model decided in November after India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Fatima Sana is leading the Green Team, while Harmanpreet Kaur is captaining the Women in Blue. The game will begin at 2:30pm PKT at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

As of 2pm (Sri Lanka time), ESPNcricinfo reported that the weather was “dry, although there are dark clouds hovering over the stadium”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had said “fans have free entry to all” the World Cup matches being played in Colombo.

As the rivals meet for a fourth consecutive Sunday on the cricket field, tensions from the recent men’s Asia Cup may spill into the ongoing event as well.

Ahead of all the chatter on the issue of handshakes in Asia Cup, Sana made it clear that her side’s focus was solely on cricket.

Earlier this week, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said there was “no assurance” that India and Pakistan players would shake hands during their fixtures.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, before the final takes place on November 2.