E-Paper | October 05, 2025

‘Taking our cover to settle own issues with PM’: Sharjeel Memon accuses Punjab govt of conspiring against Centre

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 01:50pm
Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addresses a press conference in Karachi on Oct 5. — DawnNewsTV
Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addresses a press conference in Karachi on Oct 5. — DawnNewsTV

The latest accusation in the ongoing rift between the PPP and PML-N came from Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday when he alleged that the Punjab government was taking his party’s cover to “target” the federal government.

Memon’s PPP and the PML-N, who are coalition partners in the Centre, have been engaged in a war of words for the past many days over issues from flood compensation to water rights in the context of the Cholistan canals project. The PPP, which is in power in Sindh, has been particularly incensed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, whose party is also leading the federal government.

As the row continues between the two sides, Memon alleged while addressing a press conference in Karachi that on the face of it, the Punjab government was “indirectly targeting” the PPP, but their “actual target is the federal government”.

“They are taking our cover to settle their own issues with the prime minister or the federal government. Or they are trying to create an environment to [compel] us not to support the federal government, which would create problems for the federal government,” he claimed.

Clarifying that the PPP was supporting the federal government on specific issues and to keep the country’s “political system running”, he asserted that the circumstances that the Punjab government tried to create spoke of their intentions of creating a rift between the allies in the Centre.

“But we will not let this conspiracy of the Punjab government against the federal government succeed.”

More to follow

