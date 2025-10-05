From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘All nonsense’

LONDON: Sir Cyril Radcliffe refused to comment on the two questions posed by the General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League, Mr Yusuf Khattak, in an interview published in … Dawn … regarding the Indo-Pakistan boundary award of 1947. When contacted by the United Press of America regarding the report Sir Cyril said: “All nonsense.” He declined to make any further comment. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies in Narainganj,] the Chairman of the Pakistan Jute Board, Mr Ghulam Farouq, has stated that foreign market for Pakistani jute is assured… . Addressing a news conference … on Wednesday [Oct 4] he said that Pakistan was doing exceedingly well in capturing the world jute market.

Pakistan was not … desperate to sell her jute as alleged by some Bharati papers. The disposal of the current jute crop was not a problem… . More than one-third of the … new … crop was already in the market. The Jute Board had … already purchased over one lakh bales of bottom quality. For the last year’s crop, there was no carry over. Mr Farouq said that the … Government had fulfilled the agreement with the Indian Jute Mills’ Association for exporting 40,00,000 maunds of jute to Bharat.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025