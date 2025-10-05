From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Ties with India

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan told the U.N. General Assembly … that it was resolved to continue to work for the objective of promoting harmonious relationship with India and for the establishment of durable peace in the Sub-continent. Addressing the … Assembly … Pakistan’s Chief Delegate Aziz Ahmed said it was gratifying to note that progress towards normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan was being sustained. In his keynote address … he said his Government was also engaged in working for the establishment of normal, friendly relations with Bangladesh. (Later, it was announced that the two countries have decided to establish diplomatic relations at Ambassadorial level). — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Tel Aviv,] Israeli Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mordechai Gur warned … that a new front could open between Israel and Saudi Arabia if war broke out again in the Middle East. In an interview … Gen Gur said Saudi Arabia had stationed … troops and equipment along its coastline on the Gulf of Aqaba, just across from the Sinai coast between Eilat and Sharm-el-Sheikh held by Israel.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025