Task force needs to have a clear agenda

THIS refers to the reports ‘Mystery guest behind Khawaja Asif sparks UN protocol scandal’ (Sept 28), ‘Shama Junejo claims PM Shehbaz included her in Pakistan’s UN delegation as adviser’ (Dawn.Com, Sept 28) and ‘Controversy deepens over mystery guest at UN moot’ (Sept 29). One wonders what made the government invite an individual with a controversial background to join the panel at the United Nations.

The choice was interesting as earlier in the same month, the prime minister had proposed the establishment of an all-Muslim task force to monitor and counter Israeli aggression. In essence, it looks like a case of one’s words and actions being two different things. Are they really?

As claimed by the individual, and not specifically rebutted by the government, the individual concerned was part of the team that prepared an official speech that was to be delivered by the prime minister. There are many in Pakistan who can read, write and speak English.

Why did we have to get someone from abroad? In any case, speeches at the UN can always be delivered in one’s native language. The controversy is far from dead.

There are many with foreign passports living in the West who have nothing to do with Pakistan, and who rarely visit the country, but think they have the right to speak on our behalf. They are not bothered that the country is a staunch supporter of Palestine.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s views on Palestine were pretty clear, and they have always guided Pakistan’s official state policy on the critical issue. The task force which the prime minister wants to create should comprise those who actually know what the founding father had envisioned for Palestine. Jinnah did not want a two-state solution. The recent recognition of the Palestinian state by certain Western countries is basically aimed at legitimising Zionism and the Zionist state. The colonisation of Palestine is to continue. The West is just making the ground clear for its pillage of the Arab land, and it uses people from among us to further its interests.

Angabeen Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025