Is it yet another trap?

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Gaza talks with Trump to yield results soon: PM’ (Sept 29). Having called United States President Donald Trump ‘a man of peace’ and even having nominated him for the Nobel Prize, the premier expressed the hope that Trump’s recent meeting with the heads of Muslim states on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session would yield results and help pave the way for resolving Israeli aggression in Gaza, which he had described as “cruelty and barbarity”.

Describing simply as ‘cruelty’, ‘barbarity’ and ‘aggression’ what the UN has already declared to be a ‘genocide’ is like down-playing the war crimes of the rogue state of Israel, which has killed well over 66,000 Palestinians and wounded over 168,000, with 2.3 million Gazans having been rendered homeless.

In the ninth months since the beginning of his second White House term, Trump has already promised imminent peace many a time, with the promises vanishing into the thin air not much later. Even Trump’s present plan had a lot of ifs and buts about it initially. It is clear that due to the growing pressure exerted by the pro-Israel lobby in the US, Trump himself tends to give in when it matters.

S.R.H. Hashmi
Karachi

